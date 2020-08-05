COVID-19 Testing in Alabama Dropping As Virus Spreads

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day. It’s a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results.

An analysis finds that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes Alabama where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb

This is an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)