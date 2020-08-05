Dallas Co. Election Results Lead to Several Historic Firsts

by George McDonald

Dallas County is the site of the state’s first capital — as well as the site of historic civil rights events — that changed the world. And the county continues to make history today.

People in Dallas County are surrounded by — and used to being a part of history. And even now they continue to make it.

Two women won Democratic primary runoff races in the county last month. They’re unopposed in the general election — and take office in November.

“This is the first time that the Dallas County Commission has two females serving on the Dallas County Commission,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

Jan Justice is the first white woman — ever elected to the county commission. And Vivian Rogers is the first woman — the first black — as well as the first black woman — ever elected to the commission in District 2.

“We are just grateful that this has happened, that we have these two women. So we’re looking for great things,” said Nunn.

The county also elected it’s first black tax collector and tax assessor — during this year’s elections.