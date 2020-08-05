Dollar General Celebrates Opening of $26 Million Distribution Facility in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Officials with Dollar General Corporation are celebrating the opening of a $26 million fresh cold storage facility in Montgomery. A virtual celebration was held this morning.

The facility is located at 6080 Mobile Highway and is 450,000 square feet.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of our newest DG Fresh facility as we grow career opportunities and our distribution center presence in Alabama,” said Rod West, Dollar General’s vice president of perishables growth and development in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous support from both state and local officials who helped make this project happen. Our Montgomery DG Fresh facility will allow us the opportunity to better serve our surrounding stores and communities with the quality products at affordable prices that customers depend on us to carry. We are equally excited to welcome employees to the Dollar General family.”

The facility will support about 1,500 stores with frozen and refrigerated goods, including dairy and deli items.

Dollar General says it will create about 65 jobs. Interested applicants may review and apply for available positions at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.