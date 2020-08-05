Hot with Continued Mainly Dry Days

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-FRIDAY: Afternoon showers and storms will remain few and far between the rest of this week as rain chances are generally less than 20% the rest of this week. It remains hot, and we are seeing a slight decrease in humidity levels, but still we are seeing temps today and the rest of this week range from the lower to upper South/Central Alabama. The days continue to feature more sun than clouds, while nights remain fair.

IN THE TROPICS: Isaias has become post-tropical and is now moving across Southeastern Canada. Elsewhere in the tropics, a small low pressure area located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda is producing minimal shower activity. This low is forecast to drift southwestward during the next couple of days, and any development is expected to be slow to occur due to dry air and increasing upper-level winds. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Next name up on the list: Josephine.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast as the relatively quiet weather pattern continues…Look for a good supply of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 90s; rain chances both days look to remain in the 15-20 percent range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: As we continue through the month of August, we should begin to see moisture levels rise slowly, and we will see the return of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms most days with highs remaining in the low to mid-90s, right at seasonal averages for mid-August. No signs of any excessive heat for Alabama anytime soon.

Wear a mask and stay cool!!!

