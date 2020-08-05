Mission Accomplished: U.S. Space & Rocket Center Reaches Fundraising Goal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville is the state’s top paid tourist attraction. But the center said it faced possible closure later this year if it couldn’t raise enough money to keep its doors open.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise $1.5 million has exceeded its goal. Boeing donated $500,000 and Huntsville technology company SAIC chipped in $250,000 on top of thousands of smaller donations.

U.S. Space and Rocket Center GoFundMe page

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt the center’s attendance and income. That’s what prompted officials to warn that it could close at the end of October. Its Space Camp program, which has attracted nearly one million people since its start in 1982, had been closed for four months.

With this new funding, officials say Space Camp will be able to return next spring.