MPS Works to Fill Teacher Openings

by Andrew James

There are hundreds of job openings posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website right now, with the first day of school less than a week away.

226 job openings were posted to Montgomery Public Schools’ website, as of Wednesday. The positions vary from English and Science teacher…to Librarian and Athletic Director.

“Most of our principals I think have the people they need,” shared MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

Alabama News Network asked Dr. Moore about the long list of openings, with the first day of school just around the corner. She says many of the jobs may have already moved into the interview process, but that staffing a large school district is a challenge.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is not helping, a lot of people are just retiring because they don’t want to have to deal with it, I understand that perfectly,” explained Dr. Moore.

MPS will be fully virtual for the first nine weeks of school and many teachers have been training on the virtual platform throughout the summer. The new hires will have to play catch-up on virtual training, with school starting August 10th.

Dr. Moore says MPS is using money from the CARES Act to make sure all students can access the virtual learning platform.

“We’ve ordered 15,000 devices, Chromebooks in particular to go along with the inventory we already have,” she shared.

The inventory they have now will go to students who don’t have a device at home, but the goal is to make sure all 28,000 MPS students have a device they can check out from their school.

Dr. Moore says that schools have been reaching out to parents to see if students can access the virtual learning platform. She stresses that if parents have not heard from their school, to call the office as soon as possible.

One benefit to MPS starting school virtually is that it gives the district more time to plan for how to make school buses safe, hire more school nurses and create isolation areas at schools.