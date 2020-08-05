NBA Bubble Still Hasn’t Popped

by Alabama News Network Staff

The NBA’s bubble is still working.

The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World and the numbers are still perfect. Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive. That means no player has tested positive since entering the so-called bubble last month.

There were two players who tested positive on arrival at Disney. Neither of those made it out of quarantine to potentially expose anyone inside the bubble.

