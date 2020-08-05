Pay It Forward: Donna Moore of Prattville

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Donna Moore of Prattville.

For 6 years now, Donna Moore has been on a mission to bring Christmas presents to as many children as she can. She works year-round through her organization A Christmas for Robby, which bares the name of her late son. Robby was 23 when he was killed in 2013 — just before his favorite holiday, Christmas.

Moore turned her son’s tragedy into her motivation to spread smiles on Christmas. She raises money throughout the year to be able to provide Christmas presents for families in need. “He never had children, so this way we kind of feel that he has children everywhere” Moore said tearfully. This year Robby would have turned 30.

So far, she’s helped provide gifts for nearly 350 children and each year, she has a goal to help more families than the previous year.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you Donna, for all that you do! Learn more about A Christmas for Robby here.