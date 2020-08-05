The Heat Is Turning Up!

by Shane Butler



Another day and the same ole weather story. We start out mostly sunny and then warm into the 90s by the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms develop during the peak heating hours. It’s a familiar weather setup we see around this time of the year. There’s no reason to believe it will be changing significantly anytime soon. One thing you may notice will be the heat cranking up a bit over the latter half of the week and upcoming weekend. We expect mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat index numbers will be climbing above 100 and that will need to be watched. We suggest you limited extended periods of sun exposure and stay hydrated through these hot summer days.