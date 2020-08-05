Troy City Schools Pushes Start Date to August 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy City Schools have announced the start date for students has been moved to August 24.

Superintendent Cynthia Thomas released a statement to the school system’s Facebook page Wednesday night, stating the reasoning behind the new start date is due to the updated information from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the revised Reopening Plan from the ALSDE. Thomas went on to say that the school system is aware of the issues that could arise for many families because of the change and apologized for the inconvenience.

Teachers will be returning to work on August 7.