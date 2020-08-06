Heating Up!

by Shane Butler

Our weather pattern will be trending drier over the next few days. Yes, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out but most spots stay rainfree. This will allow temps to soar into the mid to upper 90s for highs. We don’t see much change through the weekend. Early next week, moisture begins creeping back up and that leads to an increased rain chance. Scat’d showers and storms will be more widespread across the area. Temps will still manage lower to mid 90s for highs before rain activity gets underway. Try to take it easy on these long hot summer days!