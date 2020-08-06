Hot and Getting Hotter

by Ryan Stinnett

Afternoon showers and storms will remain few and far between as rain chances are generally less than 20% today and tomorrow. It remains hot, with temperatures this afternoon heading into the lower to mid 90s across South/Central Alabama, under a sky with more sun than clouds. Tomorrow, expect more of the same with highs mainly in the mid-90s.

IN THE TROPICS: A small low pressure system located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. This low is expected to drift west-southwestward during the next couple of days. Any development of this disturbance should be slow to occur, and dry air and increasing upper-level winds are expected to cause it to dissipate over the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

We should see an uptick in storms in the coming weeks as we head into the heart of the season through the end September with the climatological peak of the Atlantic season September 10th-11th.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The quiet weather pattern continues, but heat levels should climb some this weekend as the upper-ridge builds back in over the region. Look for a good supply of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s; rain chances both days look to remain in the 20-30 percent range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels rise next week and we will see the return of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms most days. Rain chances should be in the 30-40% range, it will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s; which are right at seasonal averages for mid-August in Alabama.

Stay cool, wear a mask, and be blessed!!!

