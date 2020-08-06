LED Lighting Project Underway for Historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Big changes are on the way to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. A project to light up the historic bridge is underway — and moving forward.

The project aims to decorate and light up the Edmund Pettus Bridge — with LED lighting. The project has made steady progress — now light can be seen at the end of the tunnel.

Mike Lewis is the Co-Chair of Economic Design Team for the project.

“This is going down. It is underway as we speak. We’re in a great phase of the project now but there will still be a lot to do going forward,” said Lewis.

Lewis says the economic impact of the project — could be huge for the city. He says it could fuel downtown revitalization — and compel more tourists to stay in the city overnight.

“They’re going to want to spend the night in the hotels and the air b-n-bs.

The historic St. James Hotel would definitely benefit from the project when it opens. The riverfront hotels offers a beautiful view of the bridge — from it’s rear balcony.

“That bridge is really a beautiful bridge and needs to be highlighted. I think it would, it would just be a good thing for our city,” said Lynda Lowery.

“It’s going to be something that I think everybody will enjoy and be proud of and its going to be a big boost for Selma,” said Lewis.

“It’s going to be awesome.”

The project could be complete by this time next year.