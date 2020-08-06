Montgomery Man Killed in Mobile Highway Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon motor vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality.

On Wednesday, August 5, around 1:43 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4300 block of Mobile Highway near the West South Boulevard in reference to a single motor vehicle crash. The driver, James Walter IV, 20, of Montgomery, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling north bound on Mobile Highway, at which time left the roadway, crossed the grass median, entered the south bound lane of traffic, overturned, then came to rest.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and there is no additional information available for release. This

will be the 11th Traffic Fatality of 2020.