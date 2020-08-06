Plenty Of Heat, But A Lack Of Rain Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

A new August day, but the same old weather pattern. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 90s throughout Thursday afternoon, with only a handful of brief, isolated showers. Showers quickly fizzle away this evening, while the sky becomes mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures fall into the low to mid 70s.

The rain chance remains low, while high temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of our area Friday. Any showers that manage to form during the afternoon quickly fizzle away during the evening, with a mostly clear sky overnight. Lows fall into the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances remain low Saturday and Sunday, though afternoon showers or storms could be slightly higher in coverage Sunday. Meanwhile, expect afternoon highs in the mid 90s, with some locations reaching the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms return next week, providing slightly more widespread heat relief. Afternoon high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s each day, with a higher heat index. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 70s each night.