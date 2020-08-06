Road Resurfacing Project on Highway 87 Beginning August 12

by Alabama News Network Staff

Beginning Wednesday, August 12, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 87 from Pike County Road 3304 to U.S. Highway 231, will begin.

Motorists should expect delays and should be mindful of workers and equipment in the construction zone. A reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving, Inc., out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $1.2 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

