Tallassee School System Pushes Back Start Date

by Samantha Williams

According to Acting Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin, Tallassee City Schools officials have decided that it would be in the best interest of students and staff to push back the start date of the 2020-2021 school year to September 8th. Originally, school was set to start August 19th.

We’re told State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey approved this calendar request.

As of now, the current plan for a soft opening is still in place. Due to supply chain factors, out of the school system’s control, Dr. Nolin said they are lacking some essential educational and child nutritional components needed to facilitate a successful school opening.

From Dr. Nolin: “We will utilize this time to better prepare our buildings and prepare our staff for a virtual setting. Our staff and I will work tirelessly to adjust the reopening plan to the September 8th start date. We will disseminate the new schedule very soon. We understand that this will take some planning by our parents, and we are certainly empathetic with all.”

As of now, the AHSAA is still allowing athletic events, so the district still has plans to host Reeltown on August 20th. They also plan to travel to Wetumpka on August 28th.