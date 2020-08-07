A Closer Look at How Virtual Instruction Will Look

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public School officials had all summer to prepare for virtual learning.

With the first day of school just days away, administrators say they have a solid understanding of how virtual classes will look.

Students will be expected to log in at a set time daily, and begin the school day just like a traditional school setting.

Teachers will give live streaming instruction from their classrooms just like students were present.

The lessons will be recorded, and posted for students to reference.

Students will also be allowed to interact during and after lessons.

“There will be a place on the computer where the student can raise their hands, there will be a chatroom the students will be allowed to use,” says Park Crossing H.S. Principal Cheryl Fountain.

A traditional 7 class rotation will be applied to online classes.

Progress reports and parent-teacher conferences will go on as normal, virtually.

All MPS schools will use the same app suite, the application is said to be user friendly even for younger kids.

MPS will continue to use their wi-fi buses, as well as various hotspots strategically placed throughout the county.

Officials say devices will be made available to all students, but at last check, there were not enough devices for each student.