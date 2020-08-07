A Weekend Sizzler

by Shane Butler

A stationary boundary will continue to hang over the area this weekend. South and east areas have the better chance of an isolated shower or storm while north of the boundary it stays mainly rainfree. Temp will remain rather hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s each day. It will take a cooling shower to knock the heat down but most spots miss out on them. We head into next week with moisture increasing and that will ramp up our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will be more numerous during that late afternoon heating. The heat doesn’t back down all that much. We still expect lower to mid 90s for highs all week.