Food Truck Fridays Coming August 14 to Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new city event series will support local businesses while offering safe, sanitary and socially-distanced fun for residents and visitors in the heart of downtown Montgomery.

The City of Montgomery, in partnership with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s EatMGM Restaurant Week and Montgomery’s Downtown Business Association, will launch Food Truck Fridays August 14. Four local food truck vendors will be setting up shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Montgomery’s redesigned Rotary Park and nearby Montgomery Plaza. Coinciding with the kickoff of the sixth annual EatMGM Restaurant Week, next Friday’s event will be the first of many food-centric activities to come.

Food Truck Fridays stems from Mayor Steven L. Reed’s vision for the continued revitalization of downtown by encouraging new events that attract a diverse range of residents and visitors. The need for increased vibrancy and activity downtown – and throughout the city – also comes from recommendations in the Montgomery United Transition Report and the Envision Montgomery 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Pedestrian-forward planning and programming has proven to be instrumental in enhancing quality of place and quality of life in cities, large and small, across the country. The City’s development team sees Food Truck Fridays – and similar events that will be announced – as essential to activating underutilized parts of downtown.

Earlier this year, City crews completed an extensive renovation of Rotary Park, thanks in large part to a donation made by River Region Rotary clubs. The new improvements include added greenspace, picnic tables, umbrellas for shade, improved signage, streetscape enhancements providing for permanent food truck parking that are available even on non-event days from 5 am to 10 pm.

Social distancing, masks or face covering and other COVID-19 public health orders will be enforced. Additional seating and sanitation will be provided by the City of Montgomery.

For more information, visit www.montgomeryal.gov.