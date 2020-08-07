Gov. Kay Ivey Delivers Message about Wearing a Mask

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has released a video message in which she encourages Alabamians to follow face mask requirements in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In the brief video, Ivey recalls the sacrifices people made during World War II. She says today, we are fighting an invisible enemy.

Last week, Ivey extended Alabama’s Safer at Home Order, which runs through August. It requires masks in public when you can’t maintain a six-foot distance and requires masks at schools and colleges for employees and students in second grade and up.