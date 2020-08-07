Mainly Dry With Mid-90°+ Heat This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The first week of August is nearly a wrap, and the daily weather was consistent if nothing else. That continues Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 90s and only stray showers or storms. Any downpours that manage to form quickly fizzle away by mid to late this evening. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with temperatures receding into the low to mid 70s.

The mainly dry and hot pattern continues this weekend. Only isolated afternoon showers and storms are expected Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Saturday looks the hottest, with a high near 96° in Montgomery, but outlying locations potentially in the upper 90s. Sunday’s showers and storms could be slightly more widespread, but not by much. Saturday and Sunday night looks mostly clear and dry with lows in the low/mid 70s.

Next week features better rain chances, especially Tuesday through Thursday. This rain looks to follow a typical summer pattern, with the nights mainly rain-free. Despite the better rain chances, afternoon highs still reach the mid 90s most days, with warm and muggy nights featuring lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS:

Despite an extremely active start to the 2020 Atlantic season, the tropics are relatively quiet for now. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather traveling west through the central Atlantic. However, the NHC only gives it a 10% formation chance over the next 2-5 days.

The 2020 season has already features nine named storms, with hurricane Isaias most recently making landfall earlier in the week in the Carolinas. Josephine is the next name on this year’s tropical cyclone list.