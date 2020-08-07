Pike Road High School Marching Band Prepared for Start of Football Season with Summer Camp

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike Road High School marching band finished up the final day of Camp on Friday. The camp was held at the Pike Road Performing Art Center with 85 band members participating.

Pike Road’s band is compiled of 8th through 12th graders.

This year PRHS marching band added the Flag-girls/color guards and majorettes.

Pike Road’s communications coordinator Rebecca Williams says they are trying to return to school in a responsible manner.

Band Director, Patrick Darby says this year’s camp was very challenging because of the restrictions of the states mandated social distancing ordinance and wearing mask.

Because of the extreme summer heat, water breaks were taken every 10-15 mins to avoid over heating. Darby says they had to change the structure of the rehearsals. The band was split into two groups with a morning rehearsal group that come in from 7:30 AM until 11 AM followed by an evening group that came in from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

The entire camp was done outdoors because Darby says it was safer to be spread out.