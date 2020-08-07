Prattville Baptist Breaks Ground on New Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville Baptist Hospital will host a Prattville Chamber of Commerce Groundbreaking Ceremony for the hospital’s new Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit at 9 am, Friday, August 7 in Prattville Baptist’s front parking lot.

Prattville Baptist Hospital continues to bring new technologies and services to Autauga County by investing 6.5 million dollars in the community with a brand new 22-bed wing designed for inpatient psychological and behavioral care for older patients. This addition will provide a secure environment with optimal treatment and management of complex mental health conditions for older adults.

“Our pursuit of innovation and excellence is embedded in every advancement we make to give the people of Prattville and surrounding areas the very best health and wellness experience,” stated Eric Morgan, CEO of Prattville Baptist Hospital.

Opening in 2021, the new Geriatric Behavioral Health program will integrate the latest clinical research and practices and offer advanced treatments for Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Personality Disorders, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Psychotic and Thought Disorders and more.

The new service is one of many recent hospital investments, including a new state-of-the-art MRI at Prattville Imaging Center, hospital ICU renovation, Montgomery Cancer Center expansion at the Prattville Medical Park and enhanced outpatient surgical services.