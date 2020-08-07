SEC Releases First COVID-19 Requirements for Fall Sports

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference will require football players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season.

The league has released its initial COVID-19 requirements for fall sports, including football. In football, the testing will typically come six days and three days before competition.

Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall.

The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation.

The rules, which also apply to volleyball and soccer, were recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

READ MORE OF SEC INITIAL FALL SPORTS COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS

The league expects the task force to release another report by Aug. 31.

