Victim in Thursday Evening Montgomery Shooting Identified as 18-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the August 6th shooting death of Jamar Harris, 18, of Montgomery.

On Thursday, August 6, around 6:30 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2200 Block of Woodley Square West in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Harris who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. The will be the 40th Murder of 2020.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.