State Rep. Will Dismukes Charged with 1st Degree Theft

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says an arrest warrant has been signed for the arrest of Alabama Representative Will Dismukes, R-Prattville.

Bailey says Dismukes is accused of stealing from Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. in Montgomery. He will be charged with 1st degree property theft.

Bailey say Dismukes has until late Thursday afternoon to turn himself in to authorities.

The arrest is the latest in the string of controversial issues that plagued the state lawmakers.

Calls for his resignation continue after he posted on social media about attending a celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate General and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. He made the post the same day Alabamians were honoring the life and legacy of the late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis in Selma.

The Alabama GOP released a statement condemning Dismukes’ actions and days later he resigned as pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, but he said he would not step down from his role as a state representative.

Statement from @GovernorKayIvey: "If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuses that trust. I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it – especially those in public office." @ALNewsNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qh0SDLLgDE — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) August 6, 2020

Dismukes turned himself in by the 4:30 pm deadline that was given to him.

He was booked into Montgomery County Detention Facility and given a $5,000 bond.