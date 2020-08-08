Blazing August Heat Continues Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a blazing hot start to the weekend across central and south Alabama, with temperatures surging into the mid and upper 90s. Only isolated showers and storms formed during the afternoon, so heat relief was few and far between. Additional isolated showers or storms could form through early this evening, but they’ll remain low in coverage, so you’ll have to be lucky to get rain. Temperatures could be around 90° at 7PM, but drop into the low 80s by 9PM. Expect lows in the low to mid 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Blazing early August heat continues Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s again. Just like Saturday, afternoon showers and storms look rather isolated in coverage, with many locations remaining dry and mostly sunny throughout the day. Sunday night looks mostly clear and dry with lows falling into the low to mid 70s.

Mid-90° heat continues Monday, with just isolated afternoon showers and storms. However, rain chances look higher for the rest of the week. Expect scattered afternoon showers/storms Tuesday, possibly becoming numerous Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. However, temperatures likely manage to reach the mid 90s prior to the rain most days next week.

Daytime showers and storms remain at least scattered Friday through next weekend. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day, with lows in the low to mid 70s.