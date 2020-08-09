Faulkner Class of 2020 Gets Their Time to Shine

by Samantha Williams

Another graduation in the books in the River Region: Faulkner University held its graduation Saturday, and several graduates finally got their time to shine.

The original graduation date was set for May, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back until Saturday, August 8th.

All guests wore masks and social distanced. We’re told Faulkner University graduated its first Speech Language Pathology cohort this Saturday… Another big congratulations to the class of 2020!