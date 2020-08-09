One Person Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

Montgomery Police Department officials said on Sunday, August 9, at about 4:50 AM, officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a person shot.

At the scene, an adult male victim was found to have sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After further investigation, it was determined that the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Shadowood Court.

Alabama News Network is told no further information is available right now. Stay with us both on air and online for the latest developments.