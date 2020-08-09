Off-Duty Police Officer Among Five Injured, One Dead in Shooting at Ensley Motorcycle Club

by Samantha Williams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Police say a shooting at an Alabama motorcycle club left one person dead and injured five others, including an off-duty Birmingham police officer.

News outlets report the shooting occurred just before midnight Saturday. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says one gunshot victim died at the hospital. The others, including the off-duty officer, had injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not immediately release the name of the person killed.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)