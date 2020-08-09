Plenty Of Heat With Gradually Increasing Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

It was another blazing hot day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures in most locations peaked in the mid to upper 90s. Only isolated showers/storms formed this afternoon. However, they provided much needed heat relief for locations that received them. A handful of showers/storms could form through early this evening, but expect another mostly clear and dry night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday looks like another very hot day, with widespread mid-90° heat. Isolated locations could reach the upper 90s. Meanwhile, heat indices peak between 100 and 105°. Some showers and storms form during the afternoon, but remain isolated in coverage. They’ll wind down Monday night, with lows falling into the mid 70s.

The coverage of showers and storms increases later this week, becoming scattered Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and potentially numerous on Thursday. However, afternoon high temperatures could warm into the mid 90s most days this week prior to the onset of afternoon rain. With more humidity in place, expect peak heat indices of 100° or above.

Daytime showers and storms remain scattered Friday through next weekend. Meanwhile, afternoon highs reach the low 90s at least.