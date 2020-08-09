Tools For Schools: Thank YOU for helping Alabama News Network and Eastdale Mall Give Hundreds of Kids Supplies

by Samantha Williams

The first day of school, even if its virtual for many students, is right around the corner.

You’ve been helping us collect school supplies, uniforms, and classroom items for kids in need across our area… Now it’s time to give it away.

Alabama News Network partnered with Eastdale Mall to give away school supplies to about 500 kids Saturday afternoon. We’ve been collecting school supplies for weeks now… to make sure kids in our area are equipped to succeed in the classroom: “We as black men, we’re supposed to do this. We’re supposed to uplift the community,” Brian Blue Smith, Founder of the Blue Heart Foundation, said. “We’re supposed to be there when its time to make a change. It’s important to always give back to those that need it cause you never when it will be your turn.”

We want to thank everyone who helped send children back to school with the supplies they need to be successful.