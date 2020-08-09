Virus Outbreak and Alabama Child Care

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources said 63% of the state’s child care facilities are now open.

Most of the 2,410 centers closed in the spring because of COVID-19. The department said in a news release that only 12% of child care providers were open for business in March because of the pandemic.

The department said reopening is a positive sign for parents. The department conducted a July survey of providers this summer. Some providers planned to open in August and several said they were uncertain when they will reopen.

