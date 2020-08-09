Women in Training Hosts Back-to-School Giveaway

by Samantha Williams

Saturday, August 8 was a day to give back for the nonprofit organization Women in Training or WIT.

WIT distributed Wikits containing menstrual, hygiene, and dental products to under-served girls and other youth. Along with the Witkits, school supplies were given away at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church back to school backpack pickup.

“The stress of the pandemic, as Michelle Obama said earlier this week, has all of us under a lot of tension and a lot of pressure, and women and girls express that pressure with a heavier menstrual flow,” Adeyela Bennett, the event organizer told us. “So the need is even greater than ever to help the young women in our community with the menstrual and the hygiene products… to keep them clean, to keep them healthy.”

Witkits include menstrual pads, soap, shampoo/conditioner, lotion, deodorant, socks, a journal and a hand-made bracelet with a positive message.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization started including masks, gloves and bottles of hand sanitizer. The back-to-school event binders, pocket folders and flash drives.