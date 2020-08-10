Convicted Rapist Wanted on New Sexual Abuse Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The United States Marshals Fugitive Taskforce is searching for the location of Domestic Violence Offender Clifford Watts. Watts is described as a black male, 5’11” ft. in height, weighing approximately 235lbs (D.O.B. 5/19/1968).

Investigators say that 52-year-old Watts is wanted for the charge of Sex Abuse 1st degree and Violation of Community Notification Act. The warrants were secured on June 2. Watts was released from Prison in December 2019 for the charges of Rape 1st and Kidnapping 1st.

Watts is known to frequent McInnis Road and Spring Park area in Montgomery.

Alabama Code – Section 13A-6-66 — Sexual abuse in the first degree

(a) A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree if:

(1) He subjects another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion; or

(2) He subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of being

physically helpless or mentally incapacitated; or

(3) He, being 16 years old or older, subjects another person to sexual contact who is less than 12

years old.

(b) Sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class C felony

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clifford Watts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!