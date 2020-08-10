Governor Ivey Evaluating Trump’s Proposal of Additional $400 in Unemployment Benefits

by Alabama News Network Staff

A spokesoman said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is evaluating President Donald Trump’s proposal to offer an additional $400 a week in unemployment payments that also required states to pick up one-fourth of the cost. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said in a statement that the administration is exploring the options and evaluating the most recent directions.

Trump, in an attempt to bypass Congress in extending additional unemployment payments, announced by memorandum to give an additional $400 a week, but requires the state to pay $100 per person in weekly payments.

Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the the Alabama Department of Labor, said the department is expecting to receive guidance this week no funding options that are available for states.

