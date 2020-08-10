Higher Humidity This Week Means Higher Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

Starting today, moisture levels will be on the rise meaning more humid conditions and increasing rain chances. Rain chances should be in the around 40%, meaning random, scattered showers and storms are expected. Today will be a hot and humid one with highs in the mid to upper 90s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values will be over 100° and closer to 105° at times. Stay cool out there today!!!

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The upper-ridge weakens this week, allowing the air aloft to be a bit cooler, add in increasing moisture levels, and rain chances will continue to increase the rest of this week. We are also going to have upper-level shortwaves working across the state, and that will allow for more numerous showers and storms on a daily basis Tuesday through Friday. Still not everyone will see rain on a daily basis, but many spots will, and most spots should see rain at some point this week with the chance of rain any give day in the 50-70% range. Overall, expect expect partly sunny days, with highs in the low to mid-90s daily, with a very active radar, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

IN THE TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a vigorous tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for additional development to occur, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the disturbance moves generally westward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Conditions

are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the week. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent. Next name up on the list is Josephine.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Little change for now in the long range models showing showers and storms will remain in the forecast both days. Expect hot and humid conditions, with highs in the low to mid-90s under a partly sunny sky. Potential rainfall over the next seven days looks to be in the 1-2 inch range for much of Alabama. Of course summertime rainfall fall potential can be tricky to accurately predict, but some people will see that much, others much less, while other could receive a lot more…all about location, location, location, any given day.

Stay safe and wear a mask!!!

Ryan