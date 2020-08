MPD Investigates Double Shooting on Cotton Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double shooting in north Montgomery.

It happened around 6:00PM in the 3200 block of Cotton Street near Lower Wetumpka Road.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman says officers made contact with two adult males who sustained gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on any suspects at this time.