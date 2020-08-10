Players Unite in Push to Save College Season, Create Union

by Alabama News Network Staff

College football players from across the country are uniting. They want to save a season threatened by the pandemic and make sure they won’t be left out of the big decisions anymore.

After Clemson star Trevor Lawrence sparked a movement by tweeting “we want to play,” he was contacted by a player activist from Michigan.

In a couple hours, two hashtags – WeWantToPlay and WeAreUnited – merged. Not only do the players want to play, but they want to create a players association for college football.

Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020

