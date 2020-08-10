Public Warned to Be On Guard Against Mask Scams

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson is warning the public — to be on-guard against scams during the pandemic.

Jackson says scam artists are looking to take advantage of people. And he wants the public to be aware — and stay alert.

“Be careful!”

Jackson warns some scams involve face masks.

“One of the things is to go to somebody’s house, knock on the door and appear like you’re about to give out free masks. You give it to somebody, it has some substance, some chemical on it to knock the people out and they get robbed or worse,” he said.

Jackson says people should also beware of “free” face masks that come in the mail.

“People have to be very careful that substances are not on these masks to do people harm,” he said.

“Nothing’s free in life. People have to remember that.”

Jackson says people should also be on-guard against people trying to obtain personal information over the phone.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a fraud involving a face mask — should call the U-S Attorney Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.