Rain Chances Gradually Trend Up This Week

by Ben Lang

The dog days of summer continue Monday. Temperatures rose into the low 90s in many locations prior to noon, with 11AM heat indices in the low 100s. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s today, with heat indices of 105°+ this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms form this afternoon, mainly along and south of highway 80 early on. Models also indicate a cluster of storms forming in northeast Alabama this afternoon, then moving southeast into our easternmost counties this evening. However, the trend is towards dry weather overnight with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid 70s.

Rain chances gradually increase each day this week, with a scattered coverage expected on Tuesday. However, temperatures likely reach the mid 90s before cooling showers and storms arrive. You can count on the heat index peaking at or above 100° too. Tuesday’s rain follows the usual summer pattern of fizzling away overnight. Tuesday night’s lows fall into the low to mid 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances become a bit more widely scattered Wednesday, with temperatures still hitting the mid 90s. Showers and storms look numerous Thursday and Friday afternoon, holding high temperatures in the low 90s.

Expect a decent helping of daytime showers and storms over the weekend, with highs in the low 90s. The rain chance may decrease again early next week, with highs trending towards the mid 90s.

TROPICS:

There are no active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin. However, the NHC is monitoring a tropical wave moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean. It’s located about 600 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, so it’s far away from the United States for now. However, the NHC gives it a medium chance of development (60% within 48 hours, 60% within 5 days). It becomes Josephine, the tenth named storm, if it reaches at least tropical storm strength.