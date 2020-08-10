Typical Hot & Humid August Conditions

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are in full swing this week. Temps will manage low to mid 90s each day. You factor in the humidity and you got heat index values of 100 to 105. There’s plenty of moisture around and with the daytime heating we get scat’d showers and storms. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Nothing unusual about this weather pattern and it’s what we expect for this time of the year. You know the routine, take it a little easier and stay hydrated during these extremely hot days of summer!