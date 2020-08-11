Auburn Preparing for Start of Fall Semester, Reminds Students to Get Tested Before Coming on Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University is gearing up for the August 17 start of a fall semester unlike any other, setting in place precautions amid the ongoing global pandemic and reminding students of the need to be tested for COVID-19.

Helpful informational signage can be found throughout campus, and other precautions—to include face coverings in all indoor settings, frequent and enhanced cleaning of facilities and plexiglass guards where needed—are key components of the university’s A Healthier U reentry plan.

To assess and monitor campus health, all students are required to initiate COVID-19 testing before arriving on campus or shortly after their arrival. Students should visit this link for information, including instructions for setting up an account and scheduling testing. Students should not plan to visit the clinic without an appointment. Those who choose to test at an alternative location may do so, but they will not be reimbursed for the cost of the test.

For more information, students should visit the Student tab of the Frequently Asked Questions on the A Healthier U website, which includes a section focused on COVID-19 testing. Questions also can be submitted to ahealthieru@auburn.edu.