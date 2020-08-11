Continued Hot & Humid With PM Storms

by Shane Butler



A moisture rich air mass hovers over our area. This will be the fuel for those daily rounds of showers & storms. When its not raining, you can expect hot and humid conditions. Temps will continue to manage lower to mid 90s through the week. Obviously, storms will knock the heat down in spots. You just have to be one of the lucky ones these days. Over the upcoming weekend, its looking like our rain chances will come down a bit. Temps will respond and head back towards the mid and possibly upper 90s. Mean while, we have newly formed T.D. #11 in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It’s way out there and plenty of time to track it as it moves westward.