Montgomery Woman Charged in Harrison Road Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman has been charged in the fatal shooting on Harrison Road.

Police have arrested and charged 27-year-old Teana Owens with Murder. Owens was taken into custody on August 10.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman says police and Fire Medics responded Sunday to the 3200 block of Harrison Road on a shooting.

Officers made contact with 27-year-old Leesa Adair who substained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Adair was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is Montgomery’s 41st murder of 2020.