“Mr. Sandman” Given $525,000 Bond in Child Sex Abuse Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bail has been set for Mr. Sandman Mattress Store owner, David Justice. His bond was fixed in the amount of $25K per case for a total bond amount of $525K. Five of the charges are cash only bonds. The remaining $400K shall be any type of secured bond.

As part of his bond conditions, Justice cannot have contact with any child under the age of 18, specifically the victim or the victim’s immediate family. He must release passport to the Blount County Circuit Clerk where it will be held pending a disposition of all cases. Also, Justice will be required to wear an electronic monitor.

Justice is facing 2 counts of sexual abuse of child under 12 in Montgomery. He also faces 20 counts of sexual abuse of child under 12 in Blount County.