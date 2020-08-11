Pay It Forward: Lynn LeBaron of Dadeville

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Lynn LeBaron of Dadeville.

When health care professionals were faced with the shortage of personal protective equipment, she helped craft a solution. She has handmade more than 500 face masks for free, and personally delivered them to facilities as far as Huntsville.

Lynn is a retired nurse herself, and has come up with many crafty ways to keep fellow frontline workers safe. She’s customized many of the masks for not only health care personnel, but other immunocompromised people that have seen the work she’s on Facebook and reached out for a mask of their own.

“It’s an opportunity to touch other people in a way that they need right now” she explained “so if I can make it a little easier then that’s what I want to do”.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you Lynn, for the impact you’re making in your community and beyond!