Very Hot and Humid with Showers and Storms Expected

by Ryan Stinnett

LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE AUGUST TO ME: We will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures heading into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. Moisture levels are on the rise, and we are going to see an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama through the afternoon and evening hours. The air is a bit more unstable, and with higher moisture levels, the odds of any one spot getting wet today will be in the 50 percent range. We also, heat index values again are over 100° in many locations across the state.

IN THE TROPICS: Josephine, is that you…Possibly…Thunderstorm activity associated with a large low pressure system located more than 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has increased and become a little better organized over the past several hours. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development to occur, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Conditions are forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the week. Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

REST OF THE WEEK: Not much change in the forecast as moisture levels will remain high allowing for a continued increase in the number of showers and storms on a daily basis, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances should be in the 50-70% range, with the better rain chances looking to come Thursday and Friday. Expect the heat to continue as well with low to mid-90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We are forecasting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday, showers and storms should become fewer in number as the air is expected to be drier. Highs over the weekend will stay range between 90 and 95 degrees both days.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern is not changing much and for now, we are going to stick with the standard August forecast each day next week…Partly sunny days with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs should generally be in the low to mid-90s, which is right where the should be as we move into the second half of August.

Stay cool and wear a mask while practicing social distancing!!!

Ryan