Montgomery PD Releases Video of Murder Suspect in West Fairview Avenue Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Sunday, July 26, at around 10:00 p.m., Montgomery Police Patrol units responded to the 2200 Block of West Fairview Ave. regarding a subject suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Lee Ziegler. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking assistance from the public into the Murder Investigation of Ziegler.

Montgomery Police Detectives also seek additional information regarding the suspect’s vehicle and the identification of anyone known to operate the vehicle. The vehicle described as a Blue Ford Expedition with a switched Alabama tag displaying (3BH2542). The vehicle is also missing a center cap, and the tag is hanging from the bumper of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen occupied by a Black Female, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants and a bonnet on her head.

If you have any information regarding this suspect’s identity or location, please immediately call the Police 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Please ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in the event there is a follow-up question.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.